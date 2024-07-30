Accused Serial Killer Rex Heuermann in Court for Status Hearing

Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann made an appearance in court for a status hearing. Heuermann didn't speak during the brief hearing, but his wife, Asa Ellerup, was in the gallery accompanied by an emotional support dog. (7/30/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Asa Ellerup is accompanied by an emotional support dog.

Accused Serial Killer Rex Heuermann in Court for Status Hearing

Young blonde woman in court

Victim's Daughter Grilled Over News Interview, TikTok Posts

John Ray, the attorney representing the family of Shannan Gilbert, who hasn't been officially connected to Rex Heuermann, joins Court TV and makes shocking allegations against Heuermann's daughter, Victoria.

Gilgo Beach Murders: Shocking Allegations Against Suspect's Daughter

As the investigation continues Court TV takes a look into the newly-revealed information of the suspected Long Island Gilgo Beach Serial Killer, Rex Heuermann, and whether or not the murders could have been committed in his home.

Gilgo Beach Murders: Were Murders Committed in Accused Killer's Home?

split screen of vinnie politan and guest

Attorney for Rex Heuermann's Kids Responds to New Charges

photo of rex heuermann with text pullout

Prosecutors: Heuermann Document Offered 'Blueprint' to Killings

split screen shows rex heuermann in court and suffolk county da at news conference

DA Outlines New Evidence Against Rex Heuermann

Accused serial killer, Rex Heuermann, is scheduled to go back to court, reportedly for the murder of a potential fifth victim.

Will Accused Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Be Charged With New Murders?

Serial killer, BTK's daughter, Kerri Rawson, joins Closing Arguments and discusses learning and realizing that she had been a victim of abuse at the hands of her father, Dennis Rader.

Serial Killer BTK's Daughter, Kerri Rawson, Speaks to Court TV

Rex Heuermann is accused of killing four women, whose bodies were found along Gilgo Beach, Long Island. (4/17/24)

Accused Long Island Serial Killer, Rex Heuermann, Back in Court

Woman speaks at podium during press conference

Victim's Daughter Reacts to New Charges Against Rex Heuermann

portrait of gilgo victim

Prosecutors Detail New Charge Against Rex Heuermann

MORE VIDEOS