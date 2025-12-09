Alex Murdaugh's Attorney Reacts to Becky Hill Guilty Plea

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Alex Murdaugh's attorney Dick Harpootlian joins Court TV and addresses the Becky Hill plea deal. Hill pleaded guilty Monday to criminal charges for showing sealed court exhibits to a photographer and lying about it in court. (12/9/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?