Ana Walshe's Last Written Words | Court of Opinion

Court TV's Julia Jenae and her expert panel tackle the best evidence in the case against Brian Walshe which includes what could have been his wife's last written words before she was killed. (12/11/25) MORE

Killer Spouses

Latest Videos

Dustin Duren speaks before being sentenced

Dustin Duren Speaks, Sentenced for Girlfriend's Murder

Brian Walshe Day 8 wrap

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 8

brian walshe courtroom

Brian Walshe Declines to Testify, Defense Will Not Present Case

crystal hicks

Paul Hicks' Sister Testifies About Night Regina Disappeared

Alissa Kirby, Ana Walshe's best friend

Ana Walshe's Best Friend: Brian Texted Me Asking if I'd Seen His Wife

Paul Hicks - State's Opening Statement

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: State's Opening Statement

Gem Mutlu, Ana Walshe's former boss takes stand

Ana Walshe's Former Boss Gets Emotional Describing Last Night Seen Alive

Day 7 in the trial of Brian Walshe

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 7

Day 6 in the trial of Brian Walshe

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 6

photo of wire snips

Brian Walshe Crime Scene Photos Include Snips, Hatchet, Blood Stains

brian walshe at lowes'

Jury Sees Brian Walshe Buy Buckets, Cleaning Supplies at Lowe's

brian walshe day 5

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 5

MORE VIDEOS