Ana Walshe's Lover Details Affair, Future Plans

William Fastow detailed their adulterous affair and Ana Walshe's concerns about her husband, Brian Walshe, finding out. Plus, new details were released in the investigation into Brianna Aguilera's death. (12/4/25) MORE

brian walshe day 4

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 4

Brian Walshe dumping bags in dumpster

Brian Walshe Murder Trial: Video of Man Dumping Large Bags Into Dumpster

Ana Walshe's lover, William Fastow

Ana Walshe's Lover Details Their Adulterous Relationship

Jennifer Gledhill in court

Jennifer Gledhill Makes Brief Court Appearance

brian walshe day 3

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 3

DNA Analyst David Gould details evidence from the Brian Walshe murder investigation

Brian Walshe Murder Investigation Evidence: Tyvek Suit and Cutting Tools

Prosecutors want to say that Ana Walshe's affair is part of the motive for the alleged murder

Prosecutors Point to Ana Walshe Affair As Possible Motive for Murder

brian walshe day 2

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 2

Brian Walshe web searces

Walshe Web Searches: 'Ways to Dispose Body,' YouTube 'Cleaning Up Dead Body'

Cut on Brian Walshe's thumb.

Detective Details Taking Brian Walshe Into Custody, Seeing Cut on Thumb

Ana Walshe 'Sudden Unexplained Death'

Brian Walshe's Defense Say Ana Died of 'Sudden Unexplained Death'

alex murdaugh appeal

Alex Murdaugh Gets Date For Appeal Hearing in Murder Case

