Analysis: Video From Before Sheriff Stines Shot Judge Mullins

Body language expert Janine Driver describes what's going on in newly-released video of Sheriff Mickey Stines in Judge Kevin Mullins' chambers about 2.5 hours before the sheriff killed the judge. (2/27/25) MORE

picture of a man and a woman on a screen with a graphic that looks like a red stamp that says: governmental misconduct

Karen Read Wants Charges Dismissed Based on Governmental Misconduct

surveillance video of a judge's chambers

Smiling, bespectacled, middle-aged defendant laughs it up in court whilst seated next to his peptite female attorney at the defense table.

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Defendant Brian Walshe Back in Court

JC Penney-style family portrait from the 80s. Two beaming parents and two sons who appear to be in their late teens/early 20s.

Erik and Lyle Menendez's Family Speaks Out: A Recap

splitscreen: young man on the stand in a preppy yellow sweater, woman on Zoom

Menendez Brothers: Family Members React to LA DA's Announcement

Jermaine Bass Verdict

Verdict Reached in Bedtime Murder Trial

Surveillance video from a Target store.

Monica Sementilli Was at Target When Husband Was Stabbed to Death

Mickey Stines

Sheriff Mickey Stines Seen Before and After Shooting Judge in New Video

monica sementilli listens to testimony in court

Witness: Robert Baker Introduced Monica Sementilli as 'Madonna'

detective testifies

Bedtime Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Thomas Krogmann testifies in court

'It Was Odd': Todd Mullis' Friend Describes Hearing of Amy's Death

tall inmate behind bars is flanked by guards.

Adnan Syed: Murder Conviction Stands As He Seeks Reduced Sentence

