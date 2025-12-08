Anna Kepner's Stepmother Testifies at Custody Hearing

During a custody hearing, Anna Kepner's stepmother, Shauntel Kepner, testifies about the events on the cruise where Anna was found dead. Plus, the verdict in the Trinity Poague case is analyzed. (12/05/25) MORE

Latest Videos

photo of wire snips

Brian Walshe Crime Scene Photos Include Snips, Hatchet, Blood Stains

brian walshe at lowes'

Jury Sees Brian Walshe Buy Buckets, Cleaning Supplies at Lowe's

Maya Hernandez in court

Defense: Maya Hernandez Made A 'Terrible, Awful Mistake'

Prosecutor stands at podium

Prosecution: Maya Hernandez's Child 'Burned From The Inside Out'

Becky Hill at press conference

Alex Murdaugh Clerk of Court Pleads Guilty to Showing Sealed Exhibits

Bryan Kohberger in court

Bryan Kohberger Issues New Complaints From Behind Bars

trinity poague prosecutor

Prosecutor Says Trinity Poague Never Blamed Victim's Father

brian walshe day 5

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 5

Trinity Poague is sentenced

Pageant Queen Child Murder Trial: Trinity Poague Sentenced

Trinity Poague cries

Pageant Queen Child Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Lewis Lamb presents the State's rebuttal in Trinity Poague's murder trial

State's Rebuttal: Trinity Poague 'Resented and Despised J.D.'

Wilbur T. Gamble presents the defense's closing argument in Trinity Poague's trial

Trinity Poague Defense: 'Not a Single Person Can Say Who Hurt J.D.'

