Au Pair Juliana Magalhães Faces Cross-Examination in Banfield Trial

Former au pair Juliana Peres Magalhães faces intense cross-examination as a key witness in Brendan Banfield’s murder trial involving the deaths of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan. (1/14/26) MORE

Detective Terry Leach details evidence collected from the Banfield home

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Evidence from Bloody Banfield Crime Scene

Brendan Banfield day 2

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 2

Key moments from Banfield day 1

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 1

The different sides of defendant Kevin West

The Opposing Sides of Accused Wife Killer Kevin West

Juliana Magalhaes and Brendan Banfield's optics

Breaking Down Trial Optics of Au Pair and Defendant Brendan Banfield

kevin west's mother testifies

Kevin West's Mother Testifies About Son's Affair: 'I Love Cynthia'

kevin west text messages testimony

Kevin West's Text Messages: 'Cynthia And I Are Solid'

Former au pair Juliana Magalhaes

Former Au Pair Juliana Magalhaes Reviews Emails of Selling Story to Netflix

Former au pair Juliana Magalhaes

Juliana Magalhaes' Letter to Brendan Banfield: 'They Want Me to Cooperate'

Marcy West's autopsy

Will Marcy West's Autopsy Support Defense's 'Intense Massage' Theory?

kevin west letters to cynthia ward

Kevin West's Letter to Affair Partner: '2024 Will Be Our Year'

cynthia ward testifies

Cynthia Ward Details Timeline of Affair, Engagement with Kevin West

