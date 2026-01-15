Au Pair Juliana Magalhaes Testifies Against Former Lover Brendan Banfield

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Brendan Banfield's former au pair and lover Juliana Magalhaes testifies against him in his murder trial. Magalhaes and Banfield's trial optics are broken down. The jury hears messages from Kevin West to late wife Marcy West. (1/15/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?