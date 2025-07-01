Barry Morphew Extradited to Colorado to Face Charges in Wife's Death

- Watch Live
Barry Morphew has arrived at a Colorado prison after being extradited from Arizona. Morphew was arrested earlier this month after he was indicted for the murder of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, who disappeared on Mother’s Day 2020. (6/30/25) MORE
