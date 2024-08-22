Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Body Language Expert Breaks Down Robert Telles' Testimony

Accused murderer, Robert Telles, takes the stand in his own defense. Telles, who's standing trial in Las Vegas, is accused of the murder of journalist Jeff German. Sean Finnegan is sentenced to death for Jennifer Paxton's torture and death. (8/21/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Robert Telles testifies by narrative.

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Robert Telles Takes the Stand

Man in purple shirt in court

Kept Alive to Torture Murder Trial: Penalty Phase Closing Arguments

Robert Telles

Robert Telles Expected to Testify in Own Defense

Sean Finnegan verdict.

Verdict Reached in Kept Alive to Torture Murder Trial

Kit Rodgers delivers the defense's closing argument.

Kept Alive to Torture Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Kevin Allen delivers the prosecution's closing argument.

Kept Alive to Torture Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Susan Lorincz verdict.

Verdict Reached in the Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial

Amanda Sizemore delivers the defense's closing argument.

Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Rich Buxman presents closing argument.

Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Lady attorney in court

Triple Murder Over $600 Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

MORE VIDEOS