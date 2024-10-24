Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Bodycam Footage of Jorge Torres' Arrest for Domestic Violence Is Shown

The jury is shown bodycam footage of Jorge Torres' arrest for a June 2019 domestic violence incident. Torres later died after Sarah Boone allegedly zipped him in a suitcase, leaving him to die on Feb. 25, 2020. (10/24/24)  MORE

folder icon Domestic Violence, Murder & Mayhem hashtag icon ,

Latest Videos

Jorge Torres Bodycam

Bodycam Footage of Jorge Torres' Arrest for Domestic Violence Is Shown

Sarah Boone 911 Call

Jury Hears Audio From Sarah Boone's 911 Call

Richard Allen

Delphi Murders Trial: Defense Renews Effort to Introduce Odinism

Splitscreen of file footale of the Menendez brothers and the Los Angeles DA.

LA DA Recommends Resentencing Menendez Brothers

Anna Maria Barrolt

Menendez Family Murders: Victims' Family Members Speak

2018 Bodycam footage of Boone and Torres

Jury Sees Bodycam Footage From 2018 Incident Between Boone and Torres

female lawyer giving closing argument

Toddler in Landfill Murder Trial: Prosecution’s Rebuttal Closing

Middle-aged, bearded, bald white male witness in a suit and tie testifies animatedly.

Scott Farris Called 911 on His Mom, Melody Farris, Six Times

george gascon and erik menendez

Menendez Brothers: What Does Life Look Like If They Are Released?

bridge guy seen in richard allen trial

Eyewitnesses Recount 'Bridge Guy' in Richard Allen's Trial

Tiffanie Lucas pleads guilty

Tiffanie Lucas Pleads Guilty to Killing Two Young Sons

Lori Vallow Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona Trial Postponed

MORE VIDEOS