Brian Walshe's Attorneys Want Karen Read-Style Buffer Zone

Brian Walshe's lawyers are requesting a buffer zone around Norfolk Superior Court, which is where Karen Read's trial was held, to prevent demonstrations. Walshe is accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, with a hacksaw. (9/30/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Brian Walshe's Attorneys Want Karen Read-Style Buffer Zone

FL v. Boileau: Chilling 911 Call and Bodycam of First Witness

Baby in the River Murder: Victim Danielle Hoyle's Mother Takes Stand

Barry Morphew Has Been Released on Bond

Ryan Cooper's Sister Addresses Killer Wife Karina Cooper: 'Go to Hell'

Dosed and Choked Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Arguments

Dosed & Choked Murder: Herbert Swilley Sentenced After Murder Conviction

Dosed & Choked Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Dosed and Choked Murder Trial: Defense Closing Arguments

Ex-Wife of Herbert Swilley's Defense's Alleged Alternative Suspect Testifies

Detective Breaks Down Surveillance Video, Phone Data of Herbert Swilley

Medical Examiner Says Victim 'Tim Smith's Neck Has Been Broken'

