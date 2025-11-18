Brian Walshe's Mom Allegedly Hired PI, Jury Selection Begins Today

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Brian Walshe's mother, Diana Walshe allegedly hired a private investigator to look into Brian's wife, Ana Walshe, whom he suspected of having an affair; jury selection begins today. Curt Andersen charged after killing cleaning lady. (11/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?