Bryan Kohberger Attends Status Hearing

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
The new judge in the Bryan Kohberger case lays out his plan for trial management and discusses deadlines for experts with attorneys. Kohberger is charged with the murders of four University of Idaho Students who were found stabbed to death. (9/26/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?