Bryan Kohberger Case: DNA From Three People Found Under Victim's Fingernail

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
A court filing in the case against Bryan Kohberger is revealing some potentially bombshell DNA evidence. A recently-unsealed document reveals there's a three person mixture in the DNA found underneath victim Madison Mogen's fingernails. (3/5/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?