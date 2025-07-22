Bryan Kohberger Sentencing Day Looms: Will We Ever Learn the Motive?

Brian Kohberger faces sentencing Wed. July 23. Court TV will have live coverage beginning at 11a ET. Kohberger is expected to get 4 consecutive life sentences for killing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. (7/22/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

splitscreen: inmate and talking head on a zoom cam

Bryan Kohberger Sentencing Day Looms: Will We Ever Learn the Motive?

Shelby Nealy police interview

Shelby Nealy: 'I Had To Figure Out What the F*** To Do With 3 Bodies’

guy with a beard at podium

Madeline Soto's Dad Hopes Inmates Give Sterns Same Horrors He Gave Her

Stephan Sterns

Stephan Sterns Apologizes In Court: 'I Have Nothing But Sorrow'

young woman at podium

Madeline Soto's Aunt: 'You Were the Bravest Little Girl I've Ever Met'

stephan sterns in court

Stephan Sterns Pleads No Contest to Murder of Madeline Soto

det. james anderson testifies

Detective: Incense, Roof Sealant, Paint In Room With Body

teen girl

Stephan Sterns Plea Hearing Set For 1 Day Before Trial Set to Start

woman in prison garb cries

Woman Who Admitted Beheading Boyfriend Tearfully Withdraws Guilty Plea

middle-aged woman on the witness stand

Ivancic Victims' Daughter/Sister: 'We Have Been Irreparably Shattered'

man on witness stand

Deputy Recalls Finding Jamie Ivancic's Body Buried in Nealy's Backyard

judge in court

Judge: 'It's Always Dangerous to Watch Yourself on Court TV'

MORE VIDEOS