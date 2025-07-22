Bryan Kohberger Sentencing Day Looms: Will We Ever Learn the Motive?

Brian Kohberger faces sentencing Wed. July 23. Court TV will have live coverage beginning at 11a ET. Kohberger is expected to get 4 consecutive life sentences for killing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. (7/22/25) MORE