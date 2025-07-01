Bryan Kohberger To Attend Hearing, Plead Guilty To Quadruple Murder

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Bryan Kohberger is scheduled to attend a hearing and accept a plea deal offered from the State. Kohberger is expected to be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for the murder of four University of Idaho students. (7/1/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?