Bryan Kohberger To Attend Hearing, Plead Guilty To Quadruple Murder

Bryan Kohberger is scheduled to attend a hearing and accept a plea deal offered from the State. Kohberger is expected to be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for the murder of four University of Idaho students. (7/1/25) MORE

Bryan Kohberger To Attend Hearing, Plead Guilty To Quadruple Murder

Raul Valle

Prosecutor Challenges Raul Valle's Version of Events

Raul Valle testifies

Raul Valle Describes Deadly Fight: 'Everything Just Went Black'

'Death By Prison': Is Bryan Kohberger's Plea Deal Justice?

Barry Morphew Extradited to Colorado to Face Charges in Wife's Death

blonde lady in a pink tee shirt holds a baby whose face is blurred

Witness: Lawson Said He'd Pull Out Rogers' Teeth, Let Hogs 'Do the Rest'

4 yearbook style photos of college aged kids

Victim's Family 'Furious' with State, Calls Kohberger News 'Unexpected'

Bryan Kohberger Accepts Plea Deal

Raul Valle takes the stand

Preppy Party Murder: Raul Valle Says Jack Snyder 'Tossed a Knife To Me'

wide shot of a courtroom

Raul Valle Defense Seeks Acquittal, State Says Stabbings Were Intentional

Charles Connery testifies in court

Eyewitness: Raul Valle Went After Jimmy McGrath 'With A Purpose'

Kohberger witness hearing

Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: 3 PA Witnesses Object to Testifying in Idaho

