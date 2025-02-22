Trial & Error Sundays

Buster Murdaugh Libel Suit: Some Media Outlets Ordered to Stand Trial

Buster Murdaugh has filed a libel lawsuit against some media outlets that said he was involved in Stephen Smith's death. A judge has ordered some of those defendants to stand trial. The case will be split between state and federal court. (2/21/25) MORE

Civil Lawsuits, Murder & Mayhem ,

young, pale redheaded man in a nice suit but no tie.

Guy with glasses looks like an older Clark Kent.

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Zachary Hughes' Attorney Speaks to Court TV

middle-aged female witness testifies as a young male defendant looks on.

Kathy Elliott Recalls the Day Her Son Allegedly Killed His Twin Sister

Luigi Mangione Vest

Luigi Mangione Wears Bullet Proof Vest During Court Appearance

splitscreen of a district attorney giving a press conference and a picture of a young man on a witness stand.

LA DA Nathan Hochman Denies Menendez Brothers' Habeas Petition

Carol Hignite enters court

Carol Hignite Sentenced for Killing Husband

Anand Kumar Singh

Benjamin Elliott's Friend Recalls Previous Sleepwalking Incident

Michael Elliott testifies

Benjamin Elliott's Father Breaks Down Describing Stabbing

female witness testifies in court

Sister of Benjamin Elliott Testifies to History of Sleepwalking

benjamin elliott defense opening

Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial: Defense Focuses On Parasomnias

MIchael Elliot testifies

Twins’ Dad Takes the Stand in Sleepwalking Murder Trial

bodycam shows compressions

Video Shows Benjamin Elliott Giving Dying Sister Chest Compressions

