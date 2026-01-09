Cheating Fire Chief Murder Trial: Could Vigorous Massage Have Caused Death?

- Watch Live
Kevin West's defense suggests a theory that Marcy West's death came as a result of a seizure caused by a vigorous massage given by Kevin's son. Kevin is charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 2024 death of his wife, 48-year-old Marcy. (1/9/26) MORE
