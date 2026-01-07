Cheating Fire Chief Murder Trial: Opening Statements

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Prosecutors say former fire battalion chief Kevin West strangled his wife to carry on an affair, while the defense argues Marcy West died from a seizure and markings found on her body were from a massage their son performed. (1/6/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?