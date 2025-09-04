Check Out Bryan Kohberger's Fridge and the Creepy Card His Mom Sent Him

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
New photos of Bryan Kohberger's apartment depict almond milk, tofu, and birthday cards he got days after the murders. One card says: "A son leaves your home but never your heart. He discovers his own happiness which, in turn, becomes yours." (9/3/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?