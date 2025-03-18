Chilling 911 Call Released From Scene of Idaho Quadruple Murder

Idaho 4 coverage continues as audio is released of the 911 call from the surviving roommate who saw the killer. And: The latest in the case of a 32-year-old man weighing only 68-lbs whose stepmom allegedly held him hostage since childhood. (3/17/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem ,

splitscreen: woman clutches a tissue as a man testifies on the stand

Baker: I Stabbed Fabio Sementilli Until He Weakened, Until He Let Go of Me

splitscreen: woman with head in hands, man on the stand

Robert Baker Testifies About the Day He Murdered Robert Sementilli

middle-aged man on the stand wears a grey blazer and a blue and white checked shirt

Robert Baker on Cross: I Put a GPS Tracker on Fabio Sementilli's Porsche

man with a bandaged finger sobs on the witness stand

Jordan Henning: I Don't Know Exactly When I Lost it, I Just Know I Did

Idaho home

Bryan Kohberger: Audio of 911 Call Released in Idaho Student Murders Case

defendant sobs into a tissue

Prosecutor: You Killed Ashley Because of 'Hell' You Brought to That House

middle-aged man looks worried

Prosecutor to Jordan Henning: 'You wanted to make sure she was dead!'

Nichole Rice

ND v. Nichole Rice: Toxic Roommate Murder Trial

Henning Relationship testimony

Jordan Henning Addresses Marital Issues With Victim, Ashley Henning

Jordan Henning takes the stand

Jordan Henning Takes the Stand: "I Destroyed Lives That Day"

Justin Anderson testifies

Psychologist: Jordan Henning Suffered 'Extreme Emotional Disturbance'

Judge looks down in court

Jordan Henning Defense Motions For Judge To Recuse Himself

