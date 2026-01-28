Court Docs: Michael McKee Stalked Tepes Before Murders

Newly released court documents allege that video shows Michael McKee outside the Tepe's home on December 6, weeks before the murders. McKee has pleaded not guilty to the murders of his ex-wife, Monique Tepe, and her husband. (1/27/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

house exterior

Court Docs: Michael McKee Stalked Tepes Before Murders

Evidence photo shows blood on floor, nighstand

Idaho Student Killings: Autopsy Reports Reveal Gruesome Details

Sarah Grace Patrick

Accused Parent Killer Sarah Grace Patrick Denied Bond Again

hands hold severed wire

Broken Bottles, Severed Wire Found in Keith Caneiro's Burned Home

Sarah Grace Patrick Dr. Domenick Sportelli

Will Accused Parent Killer Sarah Grace Patrick Get Bond?

Day 5 Kevin Ellis wrap

UT v. Kevin Ellis: Key Moments from Day 5

Kouri Richins' Defense Accuses Prosecution of Witness Intimidation

3D Crime Scene

Detective Uses 3D Crime Scene to Walkthrough Restelli Murder Plot

Kathryn Restelli criss

Kathryn Restelli Caught in Contradictions on Cross in Brother's Murder Trial

Tracey Grist's internet search history

'Donna Adelson' Was Focus of Tracey Grist's Internet Searches

Defendant Kevin Ellis' sister Rachel Jorgensen

Kevin Ellis' Sister Testifies to Mother's Alleged Involvement in Murder Plot

Photo of Ryan Wedding

Ex-Olympic Snowboarder, FBI fugitive Ryan Wedding Arrested

MORE VIDEOS