Data, Damage & Doubt: Week 6 in Karen Read's Retrial | On the Record

Week 6 of the Karen Read trial centered on accident reconstruction, data from Read’s Lexus, and expert testimony suggesting her SUV could’ve caused John O’Keefe’s injuries—but didn’t prove it. The prosecution rested its case, and the defense began. MORE

Court TV's Matt Johnson spoke to Karen Read about her relationship with the victim, John O'Keefe, as she exited court.

Karen Read Says O'Keefe Relationship Was 'Happy, Loving, Affectionate'

The blogger known as

Aidan 'Turtleboy' Kearney Denies Threatening Snowplow Driver

Daybell Jury Seated

Jury Seated in Lori Daybell's Cult Mom Conspiracy Trial

Karina Kolokithas

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Witness Recalls John O'Keefe Kiss Read at Bar

Brian Loughran

Snow Plow Driver Details Not Seeing Body In Front of 34 Fairview

Audio of Lori Daybell was captured Monday before proceedings were postponed until Wednesday due to illness. Daybell scolded the judge for dragging her out of bed when she was sick.

Daybell to Judge: 'Are You Gonna Drag Me In Here Like You Did Today?'

Dr. Marie Russel & Karen Read

Karen Read Retrial: Dog Bite Expert says 'I Don't Recall Changing My Mind'

Joseph Koenig sentenced

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial: Joseph Koenig Sentenced

The officer who responded to Karen Read's parents' house testified that the picture of the smashed taillight is not what it looked like when he went to the home to help retrieve the car.

Officer: That's the Vehicle, But That's Not How I Saw the Taillight

Read & Alessi

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Defense Motions For Mistrial With Prejudice

joseph koenig in court for sentencing

Joseph Koenig Sentencing: Judge Says Events Showed 'Disregard for Human Life'

joseph koenig gives statement at sentencing

Joseph Koenig Says 'I Know It's My Fault' Alexa Bartell is Gone

