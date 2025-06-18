Dedham Déjà Vu: Karen Read Jury Confused Over Verdict Form

On the third day of deliberations, the jury in Karen Read's murder retrial signaled that they were confused by the verdict form in the case. Plus, a look at the civil case Read faces in connection with John O'Keefe's death. (6/18/25) MORE

