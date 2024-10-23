Defendant Sarah Boone Takes the Stand in Suitcase Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Defendant Sarah Boone takes the stand in her own defense as she faces charges of zipping her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., in a suitcase and leaving him to die. Video recorded on Libby German's phone played in court in Richard Allen trial. (10/22/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?