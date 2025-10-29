Born Again Killer

Defendant Seen on McDonald's Drive-Thru Cam Before Julio Foolio Murder

Alicia Andrews could be seen in McDonald's drive-thru surveillance footage smoking in the car with codefendant Davion Murphy. Andrews was wearing a COVID mask that she told police was for pregnancy protection and to block smoke from clubs. (10/29/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem

In an intense interrogation, detectives explained to Alicia Andrews how her phone's data placed her at Julio Foolio's murder scene.

Police Grill Julio Foolio Murder Suspect: 'Your Phone Killed You'

Det. Juan Ramos detailed crucial phone records and location data from the night Julio Foolio was killed.

Detective Reveals Phone Records From Night of Julio Foolio Shooting

Det. Juan Ramos detailed security footage showing the defendants moving bags and equipment into the home of a co-defendant the day before rapper Julio Foolio was killed.

Detective: Suspects Moved Items Into Home Day Before Julio Foolio Murder

Alicia Andrews' defense team accused prosecutors of speaking in an

Murder of Julio Foolio: Defense Says Prosecutors Are 'Disrespectful'

photo found on alicia andrews' phone

Detective Details Evidence Found in Julio Foolio Murder Suspect's Phone

Forensic scientist Amara Drew testified cartridge cases at the scene were fired from the same rifle, but analysis of 2 rifles had mixed results

Forensic Expert Reveals Ballistics Findings in the Murder of Julio Foolio

forensic scientist Amara Drew

Judge to Attorney in Julio Foolio Case: 'Please Stop! It's Improper!'

