Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Delphi Murders Trial: Deliberations Continue Saturday Morning

The jury will continue to deliberate into Saturday in Richard Allen's trial. Allen is charged with the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, whose bodies were found in the woods one day after they disappeared in Feb. 2017.  (11/8/24) MORE

folder icon Murder & Mayhem hashtag icon ,

Latest Videos

Richard Allen Bridge

Delphi Murders Trial: Deliberations Continue Saturday Morning

Suzanne Simpson Press Conference

Press Conference Held Detailing Suzanne Simpson's Disappearance

Inmate talks to a journalisy

Interview with a Killer: Convicted Wife Murderer's Shocking Revelation

Anna Lobisch testifies

'Stick to the Story of Formula': Victim's Mother Questioned About Texts

wide shot view of the inside of a courtroom.

Lori Vallow Daybell Seeks to Represent Herself at Arizona Trial

A woman testifies in court

Baby Medicine Manslaughter Trial: Victim's Mother Breaks Down on the Stand

Brandon Janik Verdict

Verdict Reached in Killed in the Crosswalk Murder Trial

Brandon Janik

Closing Arguments Presented in Killed in the Crosswalk Murder Trial

middle-aged woman in sunglasses speaks to a reporter outside

Craig Lewis' Defense Attorney Speaks to Court TV

Bryan Kohberger sits with his attorneys in court

Bryan Kohberger Seeking to Strike Death Penalty in Motions Hearing

Man accused of murder listens as verdict is read.

Burned Alive Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

female attorney speaks aloud in court

Burned Alive Murder Trial: State's Rebuttal Closing Argument

MORE VIDEOS