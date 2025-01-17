Delphi Murders Trial: Juror Speaks Out

The Murder Sheet podcast hosts spoke about interviewing a juror from the case against Richard Allen, the man convicted of killing teen girls Abby Williams and Libby German. And, the landfill search continues for missing mom Ashley Elkins. (1/16/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Splitscreen: Sharp dressed news anchor on the left, bald guy joining from home on a web cam

Ty Tucker to Court TV: ‘I Plan on Suing the Hell out Of’ Monroe County

Picture of a young male suspect in an orange prison jumper superimposed over a picture of a house in the snow.

Bryan Kohberger's Attorneys Seek Transparency on Use of DNA Evidence

An older woman and a baby in what appears to be a family photo.

Judge Ashley: Forgetful Grandmother Tracey Nix Got Off Easy

Rebecca Auborn

Rebecca Auborn: Serial Killer Sex Worker Trial

crime scene photo shows luminol reaction

Photos Show Blood Splattered in Jason Chen's Apartment

split screen during testimony

'He Needed To Be In The Hospital': Photo Shows Michael Cochran on Floor

Tracey Nix in court

Doctor: Tracey Nix Was On Medications That Impair Memory

Splitscreen: Photo on left is a baby, and there's a screengrab on the right of 3 lawyers sitting together in an office.

Tracey Nix's Defense Attorneys Talk to Court TV

Kaila Nix

Kaila Nix, Victim's Mother Speaks After Tracey Nix Verdict

Older female defendant stands next to her attorney as verdict is read.

Forgetful Grandmother Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

split screen of natalie cochran and robert hinzman

Did Michael Cochran Know About His Wife's Ponzi Scheme?

Natalie Cochran in court

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Opening Arguments

MORE VIDEOS