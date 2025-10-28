Born Again Killer

Detective Details Evidence Found in Julio Foolio Murder Suspect's Phone

Det. Benjamin Bors details digital evidence found in Alicia Andrews' phone and iCloud account: deleted texts, Instagram messages, Cash App transfers and more. He also showed photos with metadata detailing when and where they were captured. (10/28/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem

photo found on alicia andrews' phone

Rebecca Haro

Rebecca Haro In Court Today, Hearing Pushed to 2026

Dustin Duren verdict

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Forensic scientist Amara Drew testified cartridge cases at the scene were fired from the same rifle, but analysis of 2 rifles had mixed results

Forensic Expert Reveals Ballistics Findings in the Murder of Julio Foolio

forensic scientist Amara Drew

Judge to Attorney in Julio Foolio Case: 'Please Stop! It's Improper!'

Dustin Duren prosecution CA

State: Dustin Duren Has 'Tried To Blame Caitlyn Naffziger for Her Death'

Georgiann Pavlons testifies

Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial: Victim's Mom Takes the Stand

Dustin Duren's defense attorney

Defense: Father Dustin Duren's 'Unyielding Love' Led to Deadly Shooting

Hamza Smajlovic

Move Out Murder Trial: Defendant Hamza Smajlovic Pleads Guilty

Judge Tony Graf Jr., makes ruling

Judge: Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing Can Wear Street Clothes in Court

Dustin Duren

Amber Alert Murder: 'You Knew That You Had Done That... Killed Caitlyn'

Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk

Judge Rules On Tyler Robinson's Request To Wear Street Clothes

