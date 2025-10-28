Detective Details Evidence Found in Julio Foolio Murder Suspect's Phone

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Det. Benjamin Bors details digital evidence found in Alicia Andrews' phone and iCloud account: deleted texts, Instagram messages, Cash App transfers and more. He also showed photos with metadata detailing when and where they were captured. (10/28/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?