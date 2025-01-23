Did Michael Cochran Know About His Wife's Ponzi Scheme?

Natalie Cochran victimized friends and family with her Ponzi scheme, but did her husband (whom she's accused of killing) know about the scheme? And, was Michael Cochran's death caused by insulin injection? (1/22/25) MORE

Splitscreen of two woman with graphics of their handwriting.

Who Wrote it Better: Lori Daybell or Sarah Boone?

Bearded man with rather unruly hair.

Pathologist: Only Reasonable Conclusion Is Cochran Was Given Insulin

prosecutor delivers opening statement

Stepdaughter Turned Wife Murder Trial: Opening Statements

split screen of natalie cochran and endocrinologist

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

Detective testifies in court

All In The Family: Defendant Searched Adelson Case Before Murder

Kevin Ellis sits in court

'I'll Drive 9 Hours To Strangle Him': Threatening Texts Read in Court

side by side of female defendant and male witness testifying in court

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Day 3 Key Moments

carol hignite appears in court

Verdict Reached in Retrial of Carol Hignite

split screen during testimony

'He Needed To Be In The Hospital': Photo Shows Michael Cochran on Floor

Jennifer Davis & Natalie Cochran

Natalie Cochran Asked Neighbor to Borrow Vial of Insulin

split screen of natalie cochran and robert hinzman

Did Michael Cochran Know About His Wife's Ponzi Scheme?

Natalie Cochran in court

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Opening Arguments

