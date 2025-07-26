Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Brian Walshe Wants Murder Charge Tossed

Brian Walshe's defense argued to have his first-degree murder charge dropped. Walshe is accused in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. The defense says there's no evidence Walshe knew Ana was having an affair. (7/25/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

wide shot of a courtroom

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Brian Walshe Wants Murder Charge Tossed

sharp-dressed bald male, older middle-aged attorney argues animatedly in court

In-Law Massacre Sentencing | Defense Closing Argument

Judge Justin Beresky sentences Lori Daybell

'You've Left a Wake of Destruction': Judge Sentences Lori Daybell

Surviving victim Brandon Boudreaux

Victim Brandon Boudreaux: 'Will Always Fear Her For What She Tried To Do'

Larry Woodcock

Emotional Victim Impact Statements: 'Lori Vallow Is The Family Tragedy'

Lori Daybell addresses court

Lori Daybell Complains About Jail Conditions In Statement At Sentencing

lawyer in court

In-Law Massacre Sentencing | Prosecution Closing Argument: Part 2

lawyer in court

In-Law Massacre Sentencing | Prosecution Closing Argument: Part 1

JJ Vallow's biological dad, Todd Trahan

JJ Vallow's Biological Dad: 'I Gave Him Up... I've Dealt With the Torment'

male witness on the stand

Shelby Nealy's Step-Father Testifies That He Will Continue To Love His Son

Lori Daybell

Doomsday Cult Mom Lori Daybell Faces Sentencing in Arizona Cases

female witness on the stand in court

Nealy's Former Attorney: 'He's More Than The Worst Thing He's Ever Done'

MORE VIDEOS