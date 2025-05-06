Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Divorce Attorney Indicted in Cold Case Murder of Aliza Sherman

12 years after Cleveland nurse Aliza Sherman was fatally stabbed, Gregory Moore has been indicted in her death. Moore was representing Sherman in her divorce; he allegedly staged a kidnapping and killed her to avoid trying her case in court. (5/5/25) MORE

Cold Cases, Murder & Mayhem

mug shot of a 50-ish while male

Chadwick Mobley in court

'I'm So Sorry': Chadwick Mobley Offers Apology At Sentencing

Rice Verdict

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Nichole Rice's Family Erupts Over Verdict

Nichole Rice

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

RIchard Sand

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Tiffany Sorgen

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Doug Kouns

PI 'Dumbfounded' Devin Hall Not Interviewed in Anita Knutson's Death

side by side of female defendant and female witness testifying in court

Friend: Nichole Rice Told Me She Stabbed Anita Over an Alarm Clock

splitscreen: lawyer questions a witness while seated/witness on the stand has a mustache and goatee

'My Roommate's a Crackhead': Boss Recalls Defendant's Reaction to Police

Crime Scene Walkthrough

Jury Views Walkthrough of Rice and Knutson's Apartment

guy with spiky grey hair and glasses testifies

Sergeant: I Was Suspicious of Nichole Rice From the Very Beginning

Woman with longish gray hair does NOT look happy to be on the stand.

Apartment Manager Recalls Day Anita Knutson's Father Found Her Dead

