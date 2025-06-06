Eyewitness Testimony in Karen Read's Retrial | Vinnie Politan Investigates

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Vinnie Politan analyzes testimony from Karen Read's retrial, including what the snowplow driver observed, what an officer saw at the sally port, details about the taillight, and whether John O'Keefe was attacked by Albert's dog. (6/05/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?