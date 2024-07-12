Face to Face with Convicted Killer Brian Smith Ahead of Sentencing

Court TV speaks to David Scott, an investigative journalist who did an exclusive jailhouse interview with Brian Smith, a South African native who was convicted of torturing and killing two women in Alaska. (7/12/24)   MORE

