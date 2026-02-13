Fatal Rejection Murder Trial: State's Closing Argument

- Watch Live
Jarrett Thomas presents the State's closings in Waymore Gerhardt's trial, who's charged with first-degree murder in the death of Demiah Appling. Prosecutors say Gerhardt shot Appling with a .22 long rifle, and buried her in a shallow grave. (2/13/26) MORE
