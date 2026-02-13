Fatal Rejection Murder Trial: State's Closing Argument

Jarrett Thomas presents the State's closings in Waymore Gerhardt's trial, who's charged with first-degree murder in the death of Demiah Appling. Prosecutors say Gerhardt shot Appling with a .22 long rifle, and buried her in a shallow grave. (2/13/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

gerhardt

Waymore Gerhardt Sentenced in Fatal Rejection Murder Trial

Paul Caneiro verdict

The Mansion Murders Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Waymore Gerhardt verdict

Fatal Rejection Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Austin Thompson

Teen Killing Spree Sentencing: Austin Thompson Learns His Fate

Austin Thompson Defense: 'Parole Is A Crack In The Door'

chart on screen with text

Prosecution Urges For Harshest Sentence for Austin Thompson

Rikkell Bock, victim Dee Warner's other daughter

Victim's Daughter: Dale Warner Told Me Mom Had Been Leaving in the Night

Amber Million, victim Dee Warner's daughter

Dee Warner's Daughter Amber Takes Stand

Prosecutor holds gun in court

Mansion Murders Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument PT4

warner opens

Hidden Murder of Dee Warner: Opening Statements

text on screen

Mansion Murders Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument PT3

Paul Caneiro sits next to his attorney in court

Mansion Murders Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument PT2

MORE VIDEOS