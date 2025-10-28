Born Again Killer

Forensic Expert Reveals Ballistics Findings in the Murder of Julio Foolio

Forensic scientist Amara Drew testified cartridge cases at the scene were fired from the same rifle, but analysis of two rifles had mixed results: she eliminated one weapon but lacked evidence to definitively link the other to the crime. (10/28/25) MORE

Dustin Duren verdict

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

forensic scientist Amara Drew

Judge to Attorney in Julio Foolio Case: 'Please Stop! It's Improper!'

Dustin Duren prosecution CA

State: Dustin Duren Has 'Tried To Blame Caitlyn Naffziger for Her Death'

Georgiann Pavlons testifies

Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial: Victim's Mom Takes the Stand

Dustin Duren's defense attorney

Defense: Father Dustin Duren's 'Unyielding Love' Led to Deadly Shooting

Hamza Smajlovic

Move Out Murder Trial: Defendant Hamza Smajlovic Pleads Guilty

Judge Tony Graf Jr., makes ruling

Judge: Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing Can Wear Street Clothes in Court

Dustin Duren

Amber Alert Murder: 'You Knew That You Had Done That... Killed Caitlyn'

Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk

Judge Rules On Tyler Robinson's Request To Wear Street Clothes

Defendant Dustin Duren faces cross-examination

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Defendant Dustin Duren Faces Cross-Examination

Lori Daybell restitution hearing

Lori Vallow Daybell Ordered To Pay Additional Restitution

