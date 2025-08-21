Gregory Groom Accused of Killing Missing Pregnant Girlfriend

- Watch Live
Gregory Groom is charged with murdering his missing pregnant girlfriend, Kylee Monteiro. Human remains were found on Groom's property. Monteiro's sister told investigators Kylee texted her, "If I die, it was greg" before she disappeared. (8/20/25) MORE
