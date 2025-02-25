Hearing Could Have 'Profound Impacts' On Karen Read's Defense

What are the possible outcomes as Karen Read and her attorneys return to court to face Judge Beverly Cannone's 'grave concerns?' Plus, Todd Mullis returns to court seeking a new trial after his conviction for murdering his wife. (2/25/25) MORE

Read Defense Argues Their Case to Judge About ARCCA Witness Communications

Why Did O.J. Win? Mark Fuhrman: In His Own Words

Judge Says Jury Asked for Leniency Ahead of Benjamin Elliott's Sentencing

Benjamin Elliott's Parents Say Megan Would Want 'Leniency' for Brother

Bloody Sheets, Bullet Holes Seen in Photos From Inside Bass' Home

Bedtime Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Todd Mullis Fighting to Get Conviction Overturned in Wife's Death

Jury Selection Begins in Trial of Illinois July 4 Parade Shooting Suspect

Sementilli Friend: Monica Complained Insurance $ Wasn't Coming Fast Enough

Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Pathologist: Amy Mullis' Death By Corn Rake Was Homicide, She Didn't Fall

Judge Delays Trial After Refusing Plea Agreement for Timothy Hauschultz

