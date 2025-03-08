'I'm Freaking Out': Texts Reveal Surviving Idaho Roommates' Terror

Victims of the Idaho Student Murders had 2 surviving roommates who were awake around the time the killings occurred. In the early morning hours, one roommate saw the killer in the house but didn't realize who they were or what they'd done. (3/7/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

young-ish make defendant with a goatee and an olive-colored shirt and tie

'Visions of Violence' Defendant Christopher Behal Says He Won't Testify

pretty woman looks pensive

Judge: Karen Read Cannot Add Another Defense Attorney to Her Team

Kohberger victims

Victim's Dad Reacts To Texts of Survivors of Idaho Student Murders

Christopher Behal in courrt

Christopher Behal Admits Beating Taylor With Baseball Bat, Stabbing Her

Text Messages

Texts From Surviving Roommates in Alleged Kohberger Killings Reveal Terror

split screen photos of casey anthony and gypsy rose blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Calls Out Casey Anthony

Young male defendant in orange jail garb looks defeated. He has a bushy beard, too!

NJ Man Accused of Younger Brother’s Brutal Murder Appears in Court

splitscreen: older grey-haired woman sobs/bespectacled mensch doles out wisdom

Defense: Chidester Is So Old, You May As Well Sentence Her to Life

young man speaks to the press

Victims' Dad: I'm Headed to Gravesite to Let Kids Know How Today Went

older woman defendant stands as a verdict is announced

Birthday Party Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Prosecutor Ken Laurain

Birthday Party Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

Marshella Chidester DCA

Defense: Marshella Chidester Had 'No Intent' To Kill Anybody That Day

MORE VIDEOS