Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Deliberating Jurors Ask Questions

Closing arguments were held in the case against Robert Telles, which is now in the hands of a jury. Children's book author Kouri Richins, who's charged with murdering her husband, is in the midst of a three-day preliminary hearing. (8/26//24)   MORE

Latest Videos

man sits in court

Wade Wilson's Parents Plead for His Life, Blame Broken System

woman anchor

Man Accused of Beheading His Parents Shot by Police

Middle-aged defendant in a blue button-down shirt listens in court.

Defense Says No Blood, DNA or Prints Link Palmer to Goodrich's Death

Chris Hamner presents the prosecution's rebuttal closing.

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing

back of heads of people sitting in courtroom gallery

Trucker's Girlfriend Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Robert Draskovich presents the defense's closing argument.

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Pamela Weckerly

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Karen Read

Victim's Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Karen Read

sarah sparkman interview

Amanda Maher's Daughter Discusses New Trial for Once Convicted Killer

D’Vontaye Mitchell's mother, Brenda Giles

Death of D’Vontaye Mitchell: Judge Reduces Bond of Two Defendants

Jason Palmer and Jennifer Goodrich

Man Accused of Stabbing Girlfriend, Dumping Body Near Truck Stop

Richard Allen

New Court Filings in the Delphi Double Murder Case

MORE VIDEOS