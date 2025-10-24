Interview with a Killer season 3 banner

Investigator Claims to Know Who Moved D4vd's Car With Body of Teenager

Vinnie Politan provided updates with a private investigator who claims to know who moved d4vd's Tesla to its final parking spot before it was towed, and Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body was found in the trunk. (10/23/25) MORE

Dustin Duren takes stand

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Defendant Dustin Duren Takes Stand

Alicia Andrews' trial

The Murder of Julio Foolio: Dramatic Arrest Video Shown in Court

David Scott bluntly confronts admitted murderer Adam Williams about his brutal crimes in the season premiere of

Killer Adam Williams Granted His First Ever Interview to David Scott

David Scott joined Julie Grant to discuss the

David Scott Confronts the 'Most Intimidating Killer I've Faced So Far'

Kada Scott missing poster

Report: Kada Scott Died From Gunshot Wound

Sgt. Anthony Portman and Officer Bernardo DeJesus

Officers Testify to Crime Scene, Firearms Used in Julio Foolio Shooting

witness

Hotel Guest Describes Julio Foolio Shooting: 'I Thought It Was a Bomb'

Tampa PD Officer Craig Douglas

Officer Describes Gathering Surveillance of Julio Foolio Shooting Aftermath

Officer Miguel Blasini takes the stand

Officer Miguel Blasini Details Response to Julio Foolio Shooting

hotel evidence in alicia andrews trial

Hotel Guest Describes Chaos of Julio Foolio Shooting

Detective Michael McLaughlin

Detective Details Taking Defendant Dustin Duren Into Custody

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney

Courtney Clenney's Attorneys Discuss New Evidence in Murder Case

