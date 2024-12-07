Investigators Believe UnitedHealthcare CEO Gunman No Longer In NYC

The gunman who killed Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, likely left New York City on a bus soon after the brazen attack, police officials said Friday. Judge dismisses Daniel Penny's manslaughter charge after jury was deadlocked. (12/6/24) MORE

Police Believe UnitedHealthcare CEO's Killer Has Left NYC

Judge Dismisses Charge in Fatal Subway Chokehold Trial

Friend: Ferlazzo Told Me He Killed His Wife, I Kicked Him Out of the Car

Joseph Ferlazzo's Sister: I'm Not Here Voluntarily

Suzanne Simpson's DNA Found on Saw Husband Tried to Hide

Lori Vallow to Represent Herself in Arizona Murder Trial

Defense: Wife Told Ferlazzo 'That's it! You're Dead' Before He Shot Her

State: Ferlazzo 'Put a Red Throw Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her'

Could Possible Message on Shell Casings Indicate Assassin's Motive?

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Melody Walker Farris Sentenced

Melody Farris: 'I Know Scott Killed His Father'

'Our Family is Forever Broken': Emotions Run High at Farris Sentencing

