Judge: Advanced DNA Allowed in Alleged Serial Killer Rex Heuermann’s Trial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Rex Heuermann's lawyer, Michael J. Brown, joins Court TV to discuss news that a judge will allow DNA evidence obtained through advanced techniques into the upcoming murder trial of Heuermann, who's accused of being a serial killer. (9/4/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?