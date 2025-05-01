Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Judge: Death Penalty Can Stand As Possible Kohberger Punishment

Idaho judge allows death penalty to stand as possible punishment for Bryan Kohberger if he's convicted in the deaths of 4 students. Defense asked that death penalty be stricken because prosecution's discovery was voluminous and unorganized. (4/30/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Ex-Wife Pleads Not Guilty in Murder-for-Hire Plot

Judge: Death Penalty Can Stand As Possible Kohberger Punishment

Did McCabe Report Read Said 'I Hit Him' or 'I Hope I Didn't Hit Him'?

Alexander Deltoro Interview

Jury Views Alexander Deltoro Police Interview After Shooting Mother

Officer Describes Alexander Deltoro As 'Frantic' After Shooting

'There Is No Story': Jennifer McCabe Explains Calls After Federal Interview

Medical Examiner Details Tyre Nichols' Fatal Blunt Force Injuries

Jennifer McCabe Questioned Over Relationships and Family Dynamics

Scott And Melody Farris Interviewed Following Murder Sentencing

Mandy Matney Discusses New Murdaugh Murders Crime Drama

'Rust' Movie to Be Released May 2

Karen Read to Court TV: 'I Have Nothing To Say to Jen McCabe'

