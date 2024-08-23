Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Judge Declines to Dismiss Karen Read Case After Mistrial

Massachusetts judge refuses to dismiss murder and other charges against Karen Read, despite jurors saying they wanted to acquit. A mistrial was declared in July when jurors said they were deadlocked. A new trial date is set for Jan. 27. (8/23/24)   MORE

Sarah Boone Accused of Hiding Staples in Her Clothing

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Robert Telles Cross Examined PT2

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Robert Telles Cross Examined PT1

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Christine Ricci Sentenced

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Victim Impact Statements

Robert Telles' Testimony Takes Bizarre Turn When Shoes Come Off

Kouri Richins' Attorney Fights to Suppress Evidence

Caleb Leyland Sentencing Hearing: What to Expect

'Railroad Spike Killer': Death Row Inmate Now On House Arrest

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Robert Telles Takes the Stand

Why Scott Peterson's In-N-Out Burger Order was a Red Flag to Police

