Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Indictment Against Shawn 'Mickey' Stines

A judge has denied a motion to dismiss the indictment against former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn 'Mickey' Stines, who is accused of fatally shooting District Judge Kevin Mullins in his chambers. (12/4/25) MORE

Brian Walshe dumping bags in dumpster

Brian Walshe Murder Trial: Video of Man Dumping Large Bags Into Dumpster

A judge denies a motion to dismiss the indictment against Shawn 'Mickey' Stines

Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Indictment Against Shawn 'Mickey' Stines

Megan Pitts, a former dormmate of Trinity Poague

Poague's Former Dormmate: J.D. 'Responded Better to Other People Than Her'

Ana Walshe's lover, William Fastow

Ana Walshe's Lover Details Their Adulterous Relationship

Jennifer Gledhill in court

Jennifer Gledhill Makes Brief Court Appearance

Trinity Poague's former roommate Parris Purmort

Trinity Poague's Former Roommate Presents Damaging Text Messages

bartholomew mugshots

Mother, Stepfather Charged in Murder of Rebecca Park

derek chauvin appeal

Derek Chauvin Seeks New Trial in George Floyd Murder Case

brian walshe day 3

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 3

DNA Analyst David Gould details evidence from the Brian Walshe murder investigation

Brian Walshe Murder Investigation Evidence: Tyvek Suit and Cutting Tools

Dr. Michael Busman

Doctor: Toddler 'Completely Unresponsive' at Emergency Room

Prosecutors want to say that Ana Walshe's affair is part of the motive for the alleged murder

Prosecutors Point to Ana Walshe Affair As Possible Motive for Murder

