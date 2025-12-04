Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Indictment Against Shawn 'Mickey' Stines

- Watch Live
A judge has denied a motion to dismiss the indictment against former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn 'Mickey' Stines, who is accused of fatally shooting District Judge Kevin Mullins in his chambers. (12/4/25) MORE
