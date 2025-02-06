Judge: Karen Read Defense Can Call Richard Green As Witness At Retrial

The judge in Karen Read's retrial will NOT exclude defense cell phone expert Richard Green. The defense is free to call him as a witness if they wish. Green is adamant about the 2:27am timestamp for the "hos long to die in cold" web search. (2/6/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Pretty defendant wears a tweed suit in court

Judge: Karen Read Defense Can Call Richard Green As Witness At Retrial

megan boswell talks to police

Exhibit: Police Question Megan Boswell During Search For Baby Evelyn

Young man in a crisp white shirt walks with a purpose.

Collin Griffith Walks out of Jail After Being Processed and Released

Graphic that says: From the Bench and features an animation of a banging gavel.

How Will Acquittal Impact Case Involving Collin Griffith's Dad's Death?

Teenage male

Human Remains Found Confirmed To Belong to Missing Ole Miss Student

Jesse Alvarez Sentencing

Jesse Alvarez Sentenced in the Lover Stalker Murder Trial

Amy Gembarra

Victim's Fiancée, Sister Give Victim Impact Statements

medical examiner demonstrates with a skeleton

Dog Park Murder Trial: Skeleton Used to Show Bullet's Path

young man flanked by attorneys smiles in court.

Deadly Son Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Monice Sementilli and Sally Schoen

Victim's Co-Worker Says She Never Saw Defendant Crying at Memorial

penny mcgee appears in court

Socialite Manslaughter Trial: Closing Arguments

McGee Verdict

Verdict Reached in the Socialite Manslaughter Trial

MORE VIDEOS