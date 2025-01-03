Julie: 'This Monster May Win the Battle, But He's Gonna Lose the War'

- Watch Live
Victor Martinez-Hernandez, the man accused of killing Rachel Morin, requested a change of venue out of Harford County, Maryland. He says he can't get a fair trial due to "inflammatory and prejudicial reports in both legacy and social media.” (1/3/25) MORE
