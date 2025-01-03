Julie: 'This Monster May Win the Battle, But He's Gonna Lose the War'

Victor Martinez-Hernandez, the man accused of killing Rachel Morin, requested a change of venue out of Harford County, Maryland. He says he can't get a fair trial due to "inflammatory and prejudicial reports in both legacy and social media.” (1/3/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

passport photo of suspect

FBI Says Suspect in New Orleans Terror Attack Acted Alone

Jake Wagner Sentenced

Jake Wagner, Convicted Gunman in Ohio Family Massacre Sentenced

Rita Newcomb sentenced in Ohio Family Massacre Trial

'Am I Going to Jail?' Grandmother Sentenced in Ohio Family Massacre

Angela Wagner Sentenced

Ohio Family Massacre Trial: Angela Wagner Sentenced

Middle aged woman in court is fired up as she delivers what appears to be an emotional statement.

Wagner Victim's Mom Speaks at Sentencing: 'You Are the Spawn of Satan!'

Judge Jonathan Hein

Ohio Family Massacre Trial: Judge Admonishes Prosecutor

Female news anchor on set with a picture of a blonde murder victim on the monitor.

Julie: 'This Monster May Win the Battle, But He's Gonna Lose the War'

Surveillance video still frame shows an SUV barreling down a street as pedestrians run for cover.

FBI: New Orleans Terror Attack Was a ‘Premeditated and Evil Act’

Female news anchor at anchor desk with a picture of a suspect on a monitor behind her

Julie Grant: Did No One See Warning Signs From Bourbon St. Terrorist?

split screen of emily ferlazzo and her mother and stepfather

'We Suspected Abuse': Emily Ferlazzo's Family Speaks Out

news anchor on set with a n image of a smiling female inmate on the monitor behind her.

Julie Grant's 2025 Prediction: We Haven't Seen the Last of Sarah Boone

Julia, Ashley and Julie

Most Anticipated Trials of 2025

MORE VIDEOS