Julio Foolio Murder Defendant: No One Threatened, Pressured or Coerced Me

Judge conducts formal colloquy of Julio Foolio murder suspect Alicia Andrews, who agrees to testify, confirming no one coerced her and no promises were made. The judge finds her decision knowing and voluntary. Andrews takes the stand. (10/31/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem

Stephanie Pavlons' journal entries

Victim Stephanie Pavlons' Journal Entries Detail Abuse by Matthew Pahl

Dan Markel: Justice served?

Has Justice Been Served in Dan Markel's Murder After Adelson Conviction?

david pearce sentencing

Ex-Hollywood Producer Sentenced for Murder of 2 Women

Det. Ramos said Alicia Andrews was part of surveillance team that stalked Julio Foolio leading up to his murder

Officer: Andrews Was Part of Team That Stalked Julio Foolio Before Murder

Det. Ramos said Alicia Andrews seemed

Officer: Foolio Suspect Was Annoyed, Not Fearful, During Interrogation

Det. Juan Ramos admitted Alicia Andrews never confessed to knowing about the Julio Foolio murder plot and was never seen with a gun.

No Confession, No Texts: Officer Admits Lack of Evidence Against Andrews

Outside the jury's presence, the judge admonished defense co-counsel for speaking out of turn, rolling her eyes and making gestures. Julio Foolio's mom's attorney denied defense accusations that he was secretly recording court proceedings.

Judge in Julio Foolio Case: Stop Making Faces, Lose the Attitude

suni bell sentencing

Five Men Sentenced in The Murder of Suni Bell

Alicia Andrews stayed at Airbnb posting on Instagram while co-defendants went to Teasers to stalk victim Julio Foolio.

Detective: Andrews Was on Instagram While Co-conspirators Stalked Foolio

Det. Juan Ramos said Alicia Andrews wasn't present during hours of packing at Sean Gathright's home before the murder. Andrews only arrived at 3:20 p.m., going from a BMW to the backseat of an Impala without interacting with co-defendants.

Officer: Andrews Wasn't Present For Hours of Packing Before Foolio Murder

ellis prosecutor

Prosecutor Speaks Out After Bionca Ellis Sentenced to Life in Prison

